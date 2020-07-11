menu

Public's help sought in search for 'hit-and-run' driver

Police have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a driver thought to have been involved in a hit-and-run incident in Mdina road, Zebbug at 8:30am this morning .

matthew_agius
11 July 2020, 3:32pm
by Matthew Agius
Police have appealed to the public for assistance in tracing a driver thought to have been involved in a hit-and-run incident in Mdina road, Zebbug earlier today.

At around 8:30am, the police received a phone call alerting them to the fact that there was an injured person lying on the ground in the busy thoroughfare. A police spokesperson said that when the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man, who had suffered several injuries, being treated by passers-by. The man, whose identity has not yet been established, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Doctors said the man had been seriously injured.

Duty Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is carrying out an inquiry and has appointed several experts to assist her.

The police said that they are trying to establish the dynamics of the incident, which they described as a hit-and-run , appealing to the public to pass on any information they might have concerning the incident through their confidential tip off line 119 or on 21224001.

