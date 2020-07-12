menu

Man drowns in Birżebbuġa

massimo_costa
12 July 2020, 9:27am
by Massimo Costa
A man has drowned in Birżebbuġa's Pretty Bay (File photo)
A 32-year-old man from India has drowned in Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa after falling into the sea.

The incident happened at around 6:15am on Sunday, the police said. 

The victim, who lived in Żabbar, was found in the wayer by fishermen and was taken ashore.

Paramedics were called on the scene to administer first aid, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead shortly after.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her. Police investigations continue.


