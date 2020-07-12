Man drowns in Birżebbuġa

A 32-year-old man from India has drowned in Pretty Bay, Birżebbuġa after falling into the sea.

The incident happened at around 6:15am on Sunday, the police said.

The victim, who lived in Żabbar, was found in the wayer by fishermen and was taken ashore.

Paramedics were called on the scene to administer first aid, but he was unfortunately pronounced dead shortly after.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has started an inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her. Police investigations continue.