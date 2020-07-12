menu

Cyclist grievously injured after crashing into wall

31-year-old cyclist badly hurt after crashing into rubble wall in Rabat

12 July 2020, 9:52am
by Massimo Costa
The cyclist crashed into a rubble wall in Triq ta' Bieb ir-Ruwa, Rabat (Photo: Google Maps)
A 31-year-old Latvian was grievously hurt last night after he lost control of the bicycle he was riding and crashed into a rubble wall.

The accident happened at around 8:30pm on Saturday in Triq ta' Bieb ir-Ruwa, Rabat, the police said.

On arriving on scene, the police found the injured cyclist on the ground. He was being assisted by persons who happened to pass by.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

An investigation by district police is ongoing.

