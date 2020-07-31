Man charged with April hold up at Birkirkara mobile store

Police investigations into a knifepoint robbery of a phone repair shop in Birkirkara last April have led to the arraignment of a man, already in police custody, over another offence.

Hamdi Habib Mohammed Shedi, 34, from Tunisia, was arraigned before magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning, accused of the aggravated theft of €600 from the shop on April 22, holding a person against his will, carrying a knife in public without a permit and recidivism.

Shedi has a history of criminal offences, mostly thefts, and was already in police custody for another theft, soon after his release from prison where he was serving time for yet another robbery.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Legal aid lawyer Christopher Chircop did not request bail at this stage.

Shedi was remanded in custody.

Inspectors Fabian Fleri and Lydon Zammit prosecuted.