Three jailed for passport offences

Three men have been jailed for using tampered passports to enter Malta.

Jerry Onyibe, 26, from Nigeria, Iwezu Tony, 30 from Nigeria and Bany William, 21, from South Sudan were charged with falsifying the passports, knowingly making use of them and possession of falsified documents.

Before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendi, all three men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to effective imprisonment for 6 months.

Inspector Frankie Sammut prosecuted.