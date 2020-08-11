menu

Three jailed for passport offences

The men tried using tampered passports to enter the country

matthew_agius
11 August 2020, 2:35pm
by Matthew Agius

Three men have been jailed for using tampered passports to enter Malta.

Jerry Onyibe, 26, from Nigeria, Iwezu Tony, 30 from Nigeria and Bany William, 21, from South Sudan were charged with falsifying the passports, knowingly making use of them and possession of falsified documents.

Before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendi, all three men pleaded guilty and were sentenced to effective imprisonment for 6 months.

Inspector Frankie Sammut prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
