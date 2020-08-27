Police to charge person behind 'red arrows' sprayed at Majjistral Nature Park

Police will be charging the person responsible for spraying red arrows on rocks and rubble walls at the Majjistral Nature Park.

The issue had been reported to police and relevant authorities.

According to the Environment and Resource Authority, investigations revealed the arrows were sprayed by a French organisation as directional aids for a series of races.

The authority said the spray was removable by water, and the organisation has been instructed to do remove them by Friday night in a manner that doesn’t further damage the environment.

During inspections police noticed that the arrows were not removed as was agreed to between the organisers and ERA, and so an individual will be charged over the vandalism.

MaltaToday understands that the arrows were sprayed by French trekking company ‘Nature Extreme Developpement’, who are organising trekking events across the islands.

In a Facebook post, the Majjistral Nature and History Park page had brought the issue to light, after red arrows were sprayed on the ground, stone and rubble walls in the area.

Markings also appeared at the Kantra Valley in Munxar.

The individual will be charged in the coming days.

