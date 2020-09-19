Man in custody over lotto booth hold-up

Police have arrested a man in connection with a hold-up on a lotto booth that took place in Qormi earlier this week.

In an update issued this afternoon, police said that cooperation between the Major Crimes Squad and officers from the Qormi police station had resulted in the arrest of a 40 year-old man from Qormi last night.

He is being questioned about Wednesday’s lotto booth robbery, in which a 31 year-old woman was held up at knifepoint and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.