menu

Man in custody over lotto booth hold-up

40 year-old Qormi resident being questioned about hold up in his hometown on Wednesday

19 September 2020, 3:18pm
The man is being questioned over a knifepoint robbery of a lotto booth in Qormi
The man is being questioned over a knifepoint robbery of a lotto booth in Qormi

Police have arrested a man in connection with a hold-up on a lotto booth that took place in Qormi earlier this week.

In an update issued this afternoon, police said that cooperation between the Major Crimes Squad and officers from the Qormi police station had resulted in the arrest of a 40 year-old man from Qormi last night.

He is being questioned about Wednesday’s lotto booth robbery, in which a 31 year-old woman was held up at knifepoint and robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash.

More in Court & Police
Security guard who shot escaping detainee granted bail as migrants remanded in custody after riots
Court & Police

Security guard who shot escaping detainee granted bail as migrants remanded in custody after riots
Matthew Agius
Man in custody over lotto booth hold-up
Court & Police

Man in custody over lotto booth hold-up
Businessman who claims Delia took exorbitant €86,000 fee thinks PN due diligence fell short
Court & Police

Businessman who claims Delia took exorbitant €86,000 fee thinks PN due diligence fell short
Matthew Agius
Jason Azzopardi suggests extension to 48 hour rule in mafia cases
Court & Police

Jason Azzopardi suggests extension to 48 hour rule in mafia cases
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.