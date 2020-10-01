Yorgen Fenech’s defence claim ‘true masterminds’ of Caruana Galizia murder ‘running around outside’

Yorgen Fenech’s defence team has claimed that the “true masterminds” in Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder are still running around outside in a sitting characterised by procedural wrangling.

Fenech’s lawyer Charles Mercieca argued that his client was being denied a fair hearing by the prosecution’s resistance to grant access to taped conversations and mobile phone data.

“How can we have a fair hearing when the prosecution doesn’t want to give us tapes... [or] the mobile phone? Nobody is believing this crusade against Fenech. The true masterminds are running around outside,” Mercieca said.

He was arguing the case as the compilation of evidence against Fenech continued today. The sitting was reserved for procedural wrangling with the prosecution dismissing the defence’s claims that mobile phone data risks being lost, insisting the data being requested is preserved in the acts of the inquiry.

However, Mercieca argued that the Attorney General was trying to stop the accused from presenting evidence and make his defence. Mercieca also warned that if the request to present evidence was not upheld, he will request the nullity of the compilation of evidence and eventual sentence.

Mercieca’s arguments were dismissed as “legal hogwash” by lawyer Jason Azzopardi, who is appearing as parte civile lawyer for the Caruana Galizia family.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello who is hearing the case will rule on the requests from her chambers.

The next sitting will be held on 6 October at 10am.

Previous sitting

During the previous sitting, the court heard of a WhatsApp group between Fenech, Joseph Muscat and Keith Schembri. Fenech had told the police when describing his relationship with Muscat and Schembri, ‘We are like brothers.’

The evidence against Fenech primarily rests on the testimony of Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder. Theuma, who had secretly recorded various conversations between himself, Fenech and others, was given a presidential pardon to tell all last year.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, an investigative journalist, died in a car bomb explosion outside her home in Bidnija on 16 October 2017.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri, Gianluca Caruana Curran and Charles Mercieca.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.