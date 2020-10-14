Police asked to investigate Tipico Managing director for perjury

The police have been asked to investigate an allegation of perjury against a Maltese betting company’s managing director.

Antonios Stampolidis, previously a Tipico franchise partner, filed a criminal complaint against Tipico’s managing director Thomas Wolter.



This is the latest in a number of lawsuits Stampolidis has brought against the betting giant in Malta.

The criminal complaint for perjury was filed against the Tipico managing director following an affidavit filed before judge Miriam Hayman last May.

Wolter had claimed that a contract with Stampolidis had “never materialised,” but Stampolidis’ lawyer, Rachel Tua, argued that this was signed in 2014 and the man had lied with the “sole intention of concealing the fact that the contract had been tampered with.”



Stampolidis, representing the BVI-registered Chadborn Holdings, which owns 10 Tipico shops in Austria as a franchise partner, had sued the Malta-based betting company for damages in the region of €14 million for breach of a franchise contract. In that suit, he alleged that Tipico’s former director Oliver Voigt had transferred Stampolidis’s signature from a faxed copy of a draft contract onto an amended version which Stampolidis had already rejected.