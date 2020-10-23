Caruana Galizia public inquiry: Mark Gasan claims he was unaware of what was happening in Electrogas

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Friday with the testimony of businessmen Joe and Mark Gasan.

The Gasans are partners in the Maltese company that forms part of the Electrogas consortium that operates a gas power station at Delimara.

In the previous sitting on Monday, Electrogas shareholder Paul Apap Bologna continued his testimony.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017.

Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.