menu

Police arrest two in separate drug finds

Two men, 30 and 31 were arrested on Monday night in separate drug finds

laura_calleja
3 November 2020, 11:57am
by Laura Calleja
31-year-old man from Marsascala was caught with several sachets containing a white power believed to be heroin, an undisclosed amount of cash was also found his car (Photo: CMRU)
31-year-old man from Marsascala was caught with several sachets containing a white power believed to be heroin, an undisclosed amount of cash was also found his car (Photo: CMRU)

Two men were arrested on Monday night in separate drug finds, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first case was a man from Marsaskala who was caught with 29 sachets of suspected heroin after police discovered he was driving without a valid licence.

The suspect, a 31-year-old, caught the police’s attention at around 11:30pm in Triq Sant’ Antnin after he pulled the Suzuki he was driving to the side of the road.

Police searched the car after discovering that the driver did not have a valid licence, and inside found several sachets containing a white powder believed to be heroin, an undisclosed amount of cash was also found.

A 30-year-old Algerian man was found with two bags of ecstasy pills, cocaine and cannabis, all believed ready to be sold (Photo: CMRU)
A 30-year-old Algerian man was found with two bags of ecstasy pills, cocaine and cannabis, all believed ready to be sold (Photo: CMRU)

The second case was a 30-year-old Algerian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, who was found with two bags of ecstasy pills, cocaine and cannabis, all believed ready to be sold. 

Both men are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.

More in Court & Police
Man charged with trafficking drugs in Balluta square granted bail
Court & Police

Man charged with trafficking drugs in Balluta square granted bail
Matthew Agius
Police arrest two in separate drug finds
Court & Police

Police arrest two in separate drug finds
Laura Calleja
Police arrest dangerous armed man after six-hour operation
Court & Police

Police arrest dangerous armed man after six-hour operation
Laura Calleja
Man injured after falling off ledge
Court & Police

Man injured after falling off ledge
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.