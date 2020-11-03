Police arrest two in separate drug finds

Two men were arrested on Monday night in separate drug finds, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

The first case was a man from Marsaskala who was caught with 29 sachets of suspected heroin after police discovered he was driving without a valid licence.

The suspect, a 31-year-old, caught the police’s attention at around 11:30pm in Triq Sant’ Antnin after he pulled the Suzuki he was driving to the side of the road.

Police searched the car after discovering that the driver did not have a valid licence, and inside found several sachets containing a white powder believed to be heroin, an undisclosed amount of cash was also found.

The second case was a 30-year-old Algerian man who lives in St Paul’s Bay, who was found with two bags of ecstasy pills, cocaine and cannabis, all believed ready to be sold.

Both men are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo.