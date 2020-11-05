Man hospitalised after construction incident
Construction site fall leaves man seriously injured
A man has been seriously injured after falling in a construction site incident on Thursday.
The incident happened at around 12:15 pm in Triq Wilġa, St Julian’s.
Preliminary investigations showed that the man fell from an undisclosed height while working at a construction site.
He is yet to be identified.
A medial team was called onsite to offer first aid. The man was later taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he was certified for his injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
