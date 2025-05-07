LIVE | Maksar trial: Jury continues Wednesday
Follow live with MaltaToday as we report on the trial by jury of the four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop
The trial by jury against the four men accused of the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop continues on Wednesday morning in front of Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Tal-Maksar’ brothers, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017. Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
Half-hour break
The court will be taking a half-hour break. We will continue our reporting when the court is back in session.Nicole Meilak
Autopsy doctors say Chircop was healthy before death
Autopsy doctors Maria Theresa Camilleri Podesta and Safraz Ali are up next. They were appointed by the inquiring magistrate to perform a post mortem examination of the body of lawyer Carmel Chircop. Camilleri explains the various wounds and lesions found on the body and confirms Mario Scerri’s examination. She clarifies that, prior to his death, the lawyer was healthy and he did not smoke.Nicole Meilak
Medical expert explains entry and exit wounds
Photos from the morgue are also being shown to the jurors, with an explanation of each wound or lesion seen on the body.
The first wound shown is a clear exit wound, which the expert explaining that such a wound occurs when the bullet hit the victim but rebounds back and out of the body. Another gunshot wound is much bigger than the first. The expert explained it as an entry wound, and such a wound would be the cause of the most damage, especially because it was found right between the chest and the stomach, near vital organs.
More wounds and lesions were seen in the right arm, in the back, just below the neck and on the buttocks. Photos of the victim being dissected were also seen.
The expert also confirmed that he was hit by a total of four bullets shot from a firearm. There were a total of four bullet entry points and two exit points. Two bullets stayed in the body, one in the arm and one in the chest.
Scerri explains how the bullets entered from the back and exited from the neck. Another entered the stomach, hit a different area, causing a wound, and exited from a completely different part of the body.
“The bullet causes great shockwaves, it destroys and deflects where it hits. It hits any muscles or tissues it finds, and its destination is unpredictable, hence the strange entry and exit wounds,” he clarifies.Nicole Meilak
Jurors shown gruesome photos of Chircop's body
Court medical expert Mario Scerri takes the stand. He is explaining the preliminary examinations on the body of Carmel Chircop, which was found in Birkirkara. Scerri examined the body on the scene, in the morgue and was also present during the autopsy. The first photograph shows the scene of the murder in the garage, where investigators found a Mercedes car and Chircop’s body. The jurors are also being shown a photograph of Chircop’s body lying face-up near his car, with a clear gunshot to his chest. Two clear gunshot wounds are seen in Chircop’s chest and on the right hand side of the stomach. Chircop was surrounded by a large pool of blood, oozing from his body. The left arm was flexed and rotated backwards holding a briefcase. A bracelet and a mobile phone was found near the body. The victim’s legs were out of the garage. In other gruesome photo, Chircop's back is seen drenched in blood.Nicole Meilak
Good morning and welcome to our live reporting of the jury by trial of the four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop. The accused are Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Tal-Maksar’ brothers, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio. Maya Galea, MaltaToday's court reporter, is in the courtroom following the proceedings.Nicole Meilak