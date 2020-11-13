Four arrested over drug trafficking

Three men and a woman, aged between 20 to 26 years old, were arrested over the possession and trafficking of drugs by police.

Police said that around 11:00 pm on Thursday, police raided a Bormla residence.

A search inside the property led to the seizure of synthetic drugs, cannabis grass, heroin and other objects related to the consumption of drugs.

The four were subsequently arrested.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Two of the men are expected to be charged at around 2:00 pm on Friday.