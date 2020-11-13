menu

Four arrested over drug trafficking

Police seize synthetic drugs, cannabis grass, heroin and objects used for the consumption of drugs in Bormla raid

karl_azzopardi
13 November 2020, 12:18pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Three men and a woman, aged between 20 to 26 years old, were arrested over the possession and trafficking of drugs by police.

Police said that around 11:00 pm on Thursday, police raided a Bormla residence.

A search inside the property led to the seizure of synthetic drugs, cannabis grass, heroin and other objects related to the consumption of drugs.

The four were subsequently arrested.

Duty magistrate Audrey Demicoli has been informed of the case and has launched an inquiry.

Two of the men are expected to be charged at around 2:00 pm on Friday.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Four arrested over drug trafficking
Court & Police

Four arrested over drug trafficking
Karl Azzopardi
'In her eyes I was dirt, ignorant, a drug addict,' Chris Cardona says of Daphne Caruana Galizia
Court & Police

'In her eyes I was dirt, ignorant, a drug addict,' Chris Cardona says of Daphne Caruana Galizia
Matthew Agius
Police discover €90,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis during drugs bust
Court & Police

Police discover €90,000 worth of cocaine, cannabis during drugs bust
Nicole Meilak
No bail for man accused of Birżebbuġa stabbing
Court & Police

No bail for man accused of Birżebbuġa stabbing
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.