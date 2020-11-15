menu

Man hospitalised after Birkirkara traffic accident

karl_azzopardi
15 November 2020, 9:09am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 31-year-old Indian man has been hospitalised after a traffic incident in Birkirkara.

Police said that around 6:15 pm on Saturday, a DAF FAD CF85 truck driven by a 43-year-old Filipino man residing in Attard, hit the victim.

The incident happened in Triq Dun Karm.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department officials were called on site to assist the victim.

He was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Duty magistrate Josette Demicoli has been informed of the case and has launched and inqiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
