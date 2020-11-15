menu

Worker threatened in failed Balzan burglary

karl_azzopardi
15 November 2020, 10:02am
by Karl Azzopardi

A failed burglary by two people at a Balzan shop ended with a worker being threatened by the intruders.

Police said around 10:00 pm on Saturday, it was informed that two people had tried stealing from a shop in Triq il-Wied, Balzan.

Preliminary investigations revealed a 38-year-old Pakistani man had noticed one of the burglars trying to open the cash register, after another worker, a 46-year-old Filipino man, was being distracted by a woman.

The woman, who was one of the burglars, tried to distract the worker by asking him to get her objects from a high shelf.

The 38-year-old tried stopping the burglars while they were fleeing, but was threatened with a knife.

Another worker, a 25-year-old Moroccan man, tried helping his co-workers after being informed of what was going on, but the couple had already fleeded from the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
