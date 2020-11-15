Worker threatened in failed Balzan burglary

A failed burglary by two people at a Balzan shop ended with a worker being threatened by the intruders.

Police said around 10:00 pm on Saturday, it was informed that two people had tried stealing from a shop in Triq il-Wied, Balzan.

Preliminary investigations revealed a 38-year-old Pakistani man had noticed one of the burglars trying to open the cash register, after another worker, a 46-year-old Filipino man, was being distracted by a woman.

The woman, who was one of the burglars, tried to distract the worker by asking him to get her objects from a high shelf.

The 38-year-old tried stopping the burglars while they were fleeing, but was threatened with a knife.

Another worker, a 25-year-old Moroccan man, tried helping his co-workers after being informed of what was going on, but the couple had already fleeded from the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.