Over €19,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Sophie the Customs sniffer dog

The Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team, together with Sophie the sniffer dog from the Customs Canine Team, have discovered €19,235 in undeclared cash during passenger screenings at the Seaport.

A Romanian national boarding the ferry to Sicily was asked by Customs officials whether he had anything to declare.

While he initially responded in the negative, further inspections led to the discovery of the €19,235 cash sum.

Earlier this week Customs Enforcement officials intercepted an additional €11,340 on an Israeli national arriving from Sicily. He too failed to declare the cash when asked to do so.

A total of €47,000 has already been intercepted during December alone.

The Customs Anti-Money Laundering, together with the Canine Team, have intercepted €643,772 worth of undeclared cash from the beginning of 2020 to date.

The passengers agreed to sign an out-of-court settlement agreement and were fined accordingly.