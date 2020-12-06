menu

Over €19,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Sophie the Customs sniffer dog

Customs officials have intercepted over €600,000 worth of undeclared cash this year 

nicole_meilak
6 December 2020, 6:31pm
by Nicole Meilak

The Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team, together with Sophie the sniffer dog from the Customs Canine Team, have discovered €19,235 in undeclared cash during passenger screenings at the Seaport.

A Romanian national boarding the ferry to Sicily was asked by Customs officials whether he had anything to declare.

While he initially responded in the negative, further inspections led to the discovery of the €19,235 cash sum.

Earlier this week Customs Enforcement officials intercepted an additional €11,340 on an Israeli national arriving from Sicily. He too failed to declare the cash when asked to do so.

A total of €47,000 has already been intercepted during December alone.

The Customs Anti-Money Laundering, together with the Canine Team, have intercepted €643,772 worth of undeclared cash from the beginning of 2020 to date.

The passengers agreed to sign an out-of-court settlement agreement and were fined accordingly.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Over €19,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Sophie the Customs sniffer dog
Court & Police

Over €19,000 in undeclared cash discovered by Sophie the Customs sniffer dog
Nicole Meilak
Man injured in Zebbug crash
Court & Police

Man injured in Zebbug crash
Karl Azzopardi
Teenager warned to change her ways or face 10 years in prison
Court & Police

Teenager warned to change her ways or face 10 years in prison
Matthew Agius
Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Sliema
Court & Police

Woman hospitalised after being hit by car in Sliema
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.