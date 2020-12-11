menu

Man accused of breaching bail to go to mental health appointment

A man has been charged with breaching bail after he broke his curfew to go to a mental health appointment

matthew_agius
11 December 2020, 12:21pm
by Matthew Agius

A man described as suffering from serious mental health issues will be held on remand at Mount Carmel Hospital after he was charged with breaching bail for breaking his curfew to go to a mental health appointment.

The man, who was on bail on a separate domestic violence charge, had been on his way to Mount Carmel Hospital outside his court-imposed curfew hours – a part of his bail conditions - when he was stopped at a police roadblock. He was then arrested and charged with breaching his bail conditions, Inspector Roderick Attard told magistrate Rachel Montebello this morning.

His lawyers, Amadeus Cachia, Lucio Sciriha and Matthew Xuereb, said the man’s mental health issues were clearly apparent. The accused was still clutching his referral ticket to Mount Carmel as he stood in the dock this morning. A plea of not guilty was entered on the man’s behalf.

Bail was not granted, but the court upheld the defence’s request that he be held at the Forensic Ward at Mount Carmel Hospital.

