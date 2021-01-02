Man 71, dies after fall at apartment complex in Iklin

A 71 year old man from Mosta has died a month after falling from a height whilst carrying out works in an apartment complex in Iklin.

The incident took place on 1st December at around midday. Police said that initial investigations showed that the man had fallen while working.

In a statement the police had said that they were investigating the incident and that duty magistrate Marseanne Farrugia had begun an inquiry.

In an update issued this afternoon, it was announced that the 71 year-old man had died in hospital.