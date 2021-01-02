menu

Man 71, dies after fall at apartment complex in Iklin

Police and magisterial inquiries are underway.

matthew_agius
2 January 2021, 3:27pm
by Matthew Agius
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a day later
The man was taken to hospital by ambulance but died a day later

A 71 year old man from Mosta has died a month after falling from a height whilst carrying out works in an apartment complex in Iklin.

The incident took place on 1st December at around midday. Police said that initial investigations showed that the man had fallen while working.

In a statement the police had said that they were investigating the incident and that duty magistrate Marseanne Farrugia had begun an inquiry.

In an update issued this afternoon, it was announced that the 71 year-old man had died in hospital.

Matthew Agius is MaltaToday's court reporter as well as being a Legal Procurator and Commi...
More in Court & Police
Man bites, then stabs wife in New Year’s Eve assault
Court & Police

Man bites, then stabs wife in New Year’s Eve assault
Matthew Agius
Man 71, dies after fall at apartment complex in Iklin
Court & Police

Man 71, dies after fall at apartment complex in Iklin
Matthew Agius
Paedophile, 45, has prison sentence for sex with 12-year-old girl confirmed on appeal
Court & Police

Paedophile, 45, has prison sentence for sex with 12-year-old girl confirmed on appeal
Matthew Agius
Police still investigating 50-man Paceville New Years Day brawl
Court & Police

Police still investigating 50-man Paceville New Years Day brawl
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.