Man left injured after falling from truck in Gozo
Police say he is suffering from grievous injuries following the incident
A Turkish man had to be taken to Gozo General Hospital this morning after an accident left him grievously injured.
The incident took place at 11am on Triq l-Ewropa, Rabat (Gozo).
The man, aged 31, was unloading items from a truck when he slipped and fell from the vehicle.
He was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations remain ongoing.
