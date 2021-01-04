menu

Man left injured after falling from truck in Gozo

Police say he is suffering from grievous injuries following the incident

nicole_meilak
4 January 2021, 3:30pm
by Nicole Meilak

A Turkish man had to be taken to Gozo General Hospital this morning after an accident left him grievously injured.

The incident took place at 11am on Triq l-Ewropa, Rabat (Gozo).

The man, aged 31, was unloading items from a truck when he slipped and fell from the vehicle.

He was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations remain ongoing.

