Judge orders Theuma tapes be exhibited against trio accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder

A judge has ordered that pertinent recordings of phone calls made by Melvin Theuma are to be exhibited amongst other new evidence in the compilation of evidence against the three men accused of carrying out the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

In a decree handed down this afternoon, Madam Justice Edwina Grima noted that the acts of the case against Vincent Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorgio had been remitted to it by the Court of Criminal Appeal with the aim of being, in turn, remitted to the Court of Magistrates hearing the compilation of evidence – and this in order to have the new evidence exhibited and heard.

The compiling magistrate, Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit will therefore now be receiving a selection of the Theuma recordings as well as transcripts of court proceedings and the presidential pardon granted to Theuma.

The judge also ordered that the cross-examination of Theuma – which had been postponed due to an apparent suicide attempt by the witness last July – be definitively concluded in the next sitting, a date for which is yet to be set.

