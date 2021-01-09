No bail for Wardija woman charged with spate of mobile phone thefts

A young woman from Wardija has been remanded in custody after being charged with stealing cash and mobile phones, ostensibly to finance a drug habit.

29 year-old Kim Borg Nicolas Virtu was accompanied by her distraught parents as she appeared in the dock before magistrate Ian Farrugia this morning, charged with several counts of aggravated theft as well as fraud and recidivism.

The thefts, of cash and mobile phones, took place mostly from parked vehicles in Gzira. Cash was also taken from a supermarket and a chaser power tool was stolen from a residence, all in Gzira.

Her lawyer, Martin Fenech, entered a plea of not guilty and requested bail. She was innocent until proven guilty and the crimes were not so serious, he said.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley, prosecuting, told the court that the woman had a drug problem and that she would benefit from incarceration. Prison would help her break her habit and would make tracing her less problematic for the police, said the inspector.

The court denied bail.

After hearing submissions, the court said that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to show that the accused needed every help that could be given to her to fight her dependency on drugs. It encouraged the director of CCF to provide the assistance in this sense.

“It is never too late,” said the magistrate as he remanded the woman in custody. “Your lawyer, police, your family can help, but the only person who can take decisions is you.”

“The moment you recognise you need help is the first step towards your rehabilitation. The authorities are there to help you…but you have to decide. Do not waste this opportunity,” warned the magistrate.

“The worst thing the court could have done today would have been to give you bail today…its not in your interest and here, we also take care of your interest. You need help and control. Build on that and you will save yourself.”