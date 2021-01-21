menu

Caruana Galizia murder: Degiorgios in tirade of abuse against magistrate, AG and Jason Azzopardi • Melvin Theuma cleared to testify

As compilation of evidence against three men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia continues, George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred launch tirade against prosecution and magistrate at the end of the sitting

matthew_agius
21 January 2021, 1:57pm
by Matthew Agius
The accused (left to right) Vince Muscat, Alfred Degiorgio and George Degiorgio during a site visit in Bidnija in the early stages of the compilation of evidence (File photo)
George Degiorgio broke his long-held silence at the end of today's court sitting when he went into a tirade of abuse towards Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, the Attorney General and lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Degiorgio, who was joined by his brother Alfred, accused the prosecution and the presiding magistrate of breaching their fundamental human rights. "Kollha nkallati... ksirtu d-drittijiet fundamentali tagħna. Basta tmur fuq il-qabar ta’ Kristu int," George Degiorgio shouted with the latter comment being a reference to parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

The Degiorgios and Vince Muscat stand charged with executing the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

All three have been ominously silent throughout proceedings that have been going since December 2017 when they were arrested in Marsa.

The abuse started shortly after the magistrate gave a decree and walked out of the courtroom. George Degiorgio also was heard threatening the prosecution: "Issa naraw ta’ min tgħaddi (now we will see who prevails)."

The three men were then escorted out of the courtroom by prison warders.

In today's short sitting, three psychiatrists who examined pardoned murder middleman Melvin Theuma, testified that he was fit to continue testifying.

George Degiorgio 55, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, known as il-Fulu and Vincent Muscat, 55, known as il-Kohhu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers. Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.

14:36 The sitting is over. That's it for today. Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
14:36 George Degiorgio is heard saying: “Issa naraw ta’ min tgħaddi (now we will see who prevails)”. Kurt Sansone
14:32 The Degiorgios are then removed from the courtroom by prison staff still shouting. Kurt Sansone
14:32 Degiorgio does not relent. “You broke the Constitution, now we shall see, Sur Avukat.” Kurt Sansone
14:31 As the magistrate walks out of the courtroom, accused George Degiogio and later his brother Alfred launche into a tirade of abuse against the magistrate and the Attorney General. “Kollha nkallati... ksirtu d-drittijiet fundamentali tagħna. Basta tmur fuq il-qabar ta’ Kristu int,” George Degiorgio shouts with reference to parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi. Kurt Sansone
14:29 The magistrate reads out a decree. She refers to the Court of Appeal judgment by Judge Edwina Grima which said that the recordings are to be exhibited in this case. The court notes that the majority of the request concerned evidence heard in private without access. The court cannot uphold the request of the defence to hear the recordings. Kurt Sansone
14:24 The parties are trying to thrash out a date for the next sitting. This is made more complex by the fact that the prosecuting police officers are currently unavailable. Another sitting is finally scheduled for Monday 25 January at 2pm. Kurt Sansone
14:22 Defence lawyer William Cuschieri asks a question and the court follows up with a question of its own. The replies cannot be reported. The three psychiatrists are dismissed. Kurt Sansone
14:17 The witnesses are being asked other questions by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi about their report on Theuma, however replies cannot be reported on court order. Kurt Sansone
14:10 Defence lawyer Marc Sant asks whether Theuma's mental health problems had started with the murder or before it. Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia objects, saying that the psychiatrists had been appointed for a specific purpose. Kurt Sansone
14:07 The psychiatrists say Melvin Theuma is capable of testifying and continuing the testimony he had started to deliver to the court. Kurt Sansone
14:06 The three psychiatrists had been appointed to examine Theuma's capacity to give evidence after his suicide attempt last summer. Kurt Sansone
14:05 The conclusions of the report are read out in court. Kurt Sansone
14:04 The magistrate expressly says that she sees nothing wrong with allowing the publication of the psychiatrists’ conclusion as to whether Melvin Theuma can testify but the rest of their testimony is not for publication. Kurt Sansone
14:03 The psychiatrists were appointed by the court to evaluate Theuma’s mental health and determine whether he is fit to continue testifying. Kurt Sansone
14:02 The three psychiatrists who examined pardoned murder middleman Melvin Theuma are summoned to the stand. Kurt Sansone
14:02 Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit emerges from chambers. Inspector Shawn Pawney is appearing for the prosecution since Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are indisposed. Kurt Sansone
14:00 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

 

 

 

