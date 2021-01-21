Caruana Galizia murder: Degiorgios in tirade of abuse against magistrate, AG and Jason Azzopardi • Melvin Theuma cleared to testify

George Degiorgio broke his long-held silence at the end of today's court sitting when he went into a tirade of abuse towards Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, the Attorney General and lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

Degiorgio, who was joined by his brother Alfred, accused the prosecution and the presiding magistrate of breaching their fundamental human rights. "Kollha nkallati... ksirtu d-drittijiet fundamentali tagħna. Basta tmur fuq il-qabar ta’ Kristu int," George Degiorgio shouted with the latter comment being a reference to parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

The Degiorgios and Vince Muscat stand charged with executing the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017.

All three have been ominously silent throughout proceedings that have been going since December 2017 when they were arrested in Marsa.

The abuse started shortly after the magistrate gave a decree and walked out of the courtroom. George Degiorgio also was heard threatening the prosecution: "Issa naraw ta’ min tgħaddi (now we will see who prevails)."

The three men were then escorted out of the courtroom by prison warders.

In today's short sitting, three psychiatrists who examined pardoned murder middleman Melvin Theuma, testified that he was fit to continue testifying.

George Degiorgio 55, known as Ic-Ciniz, Alfred Degiorgio, 53, known as il-Fulu and Vincent Muscat, 55, known as il-Kohhu are charged with murder and a number of charges relating to explosives.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers. Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra are prosecuting, aided by Deputy Attorney General Philip Galea Farrugia.