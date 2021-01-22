menu

Couple arrested after cocaine find

A man and a woman are arrested in Ċirkewwa after police find drugs in their car

maltatoday
22 January 2021, 11:52am
by MaltaToday Staff
Police arrest couple in Ċirkewwa after finding cocaine in their possession
Police arrest couple in Ċirkewwa after finding cocaine in their possession

A 35-year-old man from Sliema and 38-year-old woman from Santa Venera were arrested on Wednesday after a police search of their vehicle yielded a packet of cocaine.

The arrests happened at 6pm near the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal. The man is expected to be charged in court today and accused of aggravated possession of cocaine and breaching his bail conditions.

More in Court & Police
No bail for man charged with filming housemates having sex
Court & Police

No bail for man charged with filming housemates having sex
Matthew Agius
Brothers accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder demand restart of compilation of evidence
Court & Police

Brothers accused of Daphne Caruana Galizia murder demand restart of compilation of evidence
Matthew Agius
Couple arrested after cocaine find
Court & Police

Couple arrested after cocaine find
MaltaToday Staff
Theuma Reddit leak: Defence says MaltaToday could not know recordings had been exhibited in court
Court & Police

Theuma Reddit leak: Defence says MaltaToday could not know recordings had been exhibited in court
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.