Couple arrested after cocaine find
A man and a woman are arrested in Ċirkewwa after police find drugs in their car
A 35-year-old man from Sliema and 38-year-old woman from Santa Venera were arrested on Wednesday after a police search of their vehicle yielded a packet of cocaine.
The arrests happened at 6pm near the Ċirkewwa ferry terminal. The man is expected to be charged in court today and accused of aggravated possession of cocaine and breaching his bail conditions.
