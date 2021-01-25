Counter-terrorism unit carries out arrests following alleged kidnapping

The police have arrested five people over an alleged kidnapping.

The police said the arrests, carried out by the counter-terrorism unit, happened following a disagreement related to the conflict in Syria.

Four Syrians and Libyan were arrested in raids at Safi and Zurrieq, following days of investigation.

The investigations showed there was a quarrel between the victim and the aggressors over the situation in Syria.

The five will be charged in court on Tuesday.