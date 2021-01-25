menu

Counter-terrorism unit carries out arrests following alleged kidnapping

Police’s counter-terrorism unit arrest five following kidnapping related to the Syria conflict

karl_azzopardi
25 January 2021, 7:37pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Bombing aftermath in Syria
Bombing aftermath in Syria

The police have arrested five people over an alleged kidnapping.

The police said the arrests, carried out by the counter-terrorism unit, happened following a disagreement related to the conflict in Syria.

Four Syrians and Libyan were arrested in raids at Safi and Zurrieq, following days of investigation.

The investigations showed there was a quarrel between the victim and the aggressors over the situation in Syria.

The five will be charged in court on Tuesday.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Counter-terrorism unit carries out arrests following alleged kidnapping
Court & Police

Counter-terrorism unit carries out arrests following alleged kidnapping
Karl Azzopardi
Melvin Theuma's testimony postponed as accused haggle for all recordings to be played in court
Court & Police

Melvin Theuma's testimony postponed as accused haggle for all recordings to be played in court
Matthew Agius
Confectioners charged with money laundering over alleged cheque-cashing service
Court & Police

Confectioners charged with money laundering over alleged cheque-cashing service
Matthew Agius
Man remanded in custody after fight with knife and bottles in San Gwann
Court & Police

Man remanded in custody after fight with knife and bottles in San Gwann
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.