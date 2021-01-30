menu

Man jailed for 2 years after admitting to cannabis trafficking charges

31 packets of marijuana, 13 pieces of cannabis resin and 20 packets of synthetic drugs were found during the anti-drug operation.

matthew_agius
30 January 2021, 4:09pm
by Matthew Agius
Photo credit: Communications Office, Malta Police Force
A man has been jailed for aggravated possession of cannabis after being found in possession of several packets of the drug.

27 year-old Zabbar resident Ali Mohamed Ibrahim from Somalia was arraigned before magistrate Joe Mifsud on Saturday, accused of possession of cannabis in circumstances which denoted that the drug was not intended exclusively for his personal use.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca told the court that the charges were rendered aggravated by the fact that they were committed within 100 metres from a school or club.

According to a police statement, Ibrahim had been arrested together with a man from Gambia in Marsa by an RIU and Drugs Squad patrol. 31 packets of marijuana, 13 pieces of cannabis resin and 20 packets of synthetic drugs were found during the anti-drug operation.

The man entered a guilty plea before the court, which proceeded to sentence him to imprisonment for 2 years, together with a fine of €800.

