Magistrate dismisses police concerns, orders Gordon Debono to sign bail book in locality where he lives

A magistrate dismissed police objections and ordered that oil trader Gordon Debono and wife Yvette have to sign the bail book at the Marsaskala station instead of Żabbar.

The ruling came at the end of a sitting which largely dealt with concerns raised by lawyers for the Debonos over access to the couple’s bail book and garage.

The Debonos have been charged with money laundering offences and the illegal trade in oil from Libya. Gordon Debono’s associate, former footballer Darren Debono (no relation to Gordon), is also facing similar charges.

The court heard on Monday how Debono had been signing a bail book at the Żabbar police station, despite living in Marsaskala. The couple live in close proximity to the Marsaskala police station.

The defence team brought into question the feasibility of this arrangement, given that the Debonos could easily sign a bail book in their locality's station.

However, police argued that the Marsaskala station would often be closed, thus causing issues when signing the bail book, while the Żabbar station is open 24/7.

This failed to convince the magistrate, who argued that the arrangement made no sense for the accused. The court went on to decree that the Debonos must sign the bail book in Marsaskala, and when closed, at the Żabbar police station.

Lawyer Joe Giglio, representing Yvette Debono in the case, informed the magistrate of an access issue relating to the garage, which forms part of their personal property.

Within the premises, a lift directly connects the residence to the garage, but the entrance from the lift is completely sealed off and inaccessible to the family.

The prosecution team said that this was done to avoid any tampering of evidence relating to the family's personal vehicles.

In light of this, the magistrate authorised that Yvette Debono is given access to her garage, and ordered the police to remove any sealing or obstacle that currently prevents access. This has to be carried out by end of week.

Another access issue was brought up relating to the laptop of their daughter, which had been confiscated by the police. The court gave authorisation for the laptop to be passed on to her without further delay.

Today's hearing saw five people bring evidence to the court - largely administrative documents such a marriage certificates, insurance policies, and bank accounts.

Richard Galea Debono, testifying as the appointed Satabank controller, presented a report of all bank accounts held at the now-shuttered bank by Gordon Debono.

Galea Debono put forward a list of companies held by Gordon Debono, and said that no companies were found to be held under Yvette Debono. Since the documents weren't compiled by him directly, the magistrate ordered David Bonello, the employee who carried out the task, to appear before the court and authenticate the evidence himself.

Inspectors Joseph Xerri, Omar Caruana and James Turner are leading the prosecution, together with lawyers Elaine Mercieca and Cinzia Azzopardi Alamango from the office of the Attorney General.

Lawyer Roberto Montalto is appearing on behalf of Gordon Debono and his companies, while lawyer Joe Giglio is appearing for Yvette Debono and her company Yves Ltd. The next hearing is slated for 15 March at 10:30am.