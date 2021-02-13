Two motorcyclists grievously injured in separate accidents

Two motorcyclists were yesterday grievously injured in separate traffic accidents in Kirkop and Mosta.

In the first accident, a 31-year-old man from Rabat, riding a Muz Baghira was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi L200 Warrior, driven by a 64-year-old from Mosta.

Police were called on to the scene in Vjal Ragusa in Mosta at aound 1.30pm. An ambulance was called to take the bike rider to Mater Dei Hospital where he was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

In another accident in Triq l-Ewwel Titjiera in Kirkop, a Lexus LS200, driven by a Syrian man residing in Paola, collided with a Kymco Agility, ridden by a 21-year-old man from Bangladesh, residing in Mosta.

The accident occurred at around 5pm.

The motorcycle rider was taken to Mater Dei Hospital where he too was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into both accidents are still underway.