Woman injured after car crashes into a tree in St Julian's

The woman lost control of her vehicle and consequently crashed into a tree

nicole_meilak
14 February 2021, 9:21am
by Nicole Meilak

A woman is suffering from serious injuries after crashing into a tree in St Julian's.

At 11pm yesterday, police were informed of a traffic accident that took place at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian's.

Preliminary investigations found that a 23-year-old woman, resident in Qormi, was driving a Suzuku Swift, lost control, and consequently suffered an impact with a tree.

An ambulance and first-aid medical team helped take the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified to be seriously injured.

Members from the Civil Protection Department were also on site for further assistance. Police investigations are ongoing.

 

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
