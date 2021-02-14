Woman injured after car crashes into a tree in St Julian's

A woman is suffering from serious injuries after crashing into a tree in St Julian's.

At 11pm yesterday, police were informed of a traffic accident that took place at Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, St Julian's.

Preliminary investigations found that a 23-year-old woman, resident in Qormi, was driving a Suzuku Swift, lost control, and consequently suffered an impact with a tree.

An ambulance and first-aid medical team helped take the woman to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was certified to be seriously injured.

Members from the Civil Protection Department were also on site for further assistance. Police investigations are ongoing.