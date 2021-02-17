Vince Muscat unwilling to challenge prosecution of Daphne murder case against him

Vince Muscat, one of three men charged with murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, could withdraw his appeal from a criminal court ruling that rejected 118 exceptions raised by the accused.

The appeal was expected to be heard this morning but Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, advised the court that he was presenting a note on his appeal.

MaltaToday is informed that the note indicates that Muscat is withdrawing his appeal. This surprise move suggests he is not willing to challenge the prosecution of the case against him.

Court observers said this could have massive repercussions on the case against the men and potentially also Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder.

In view of the development, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and judges Joseph Zammit McKeon and Giovanni Grixti postponed the sitting to April.

Muscat, George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, are accused of procuring, planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Last October, a criminal court rejected the 118 exceptions the three men raised in the case against them.

Muscat had asked for a presidential pardon but this was rejected by Cabinet earlier this year.