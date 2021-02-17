menu
BREAKING Daphne murder suspect Vincent Muscat ‘il-Koħħu’ has withdrawn his appeal to a ruling rejecting legal exceptions to the murder charges

Vince Muscat unwilling to challenge prosecution of Daphne murder case against him

Vince Muscat il-Koħħu presents note to Appeals Court suggesting he will withdraw appeal against a court ruling that rejected 118 exceptions raised by the accused in the Caruana Galizia murder case

matthew_agius
17 February 2021, 11:13am
by Matthew Agius
Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, (right) is one of three men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
Vince Muscat, il-Koħħu, (right) is one of three men accused of murdering journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia

Vince Muscat, one of three men charged with murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia, could withdraw his appeal from a criminal court ruling that rejected 118 exceptions raised by the accused.

The appeal was expected to be heard this morning but Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, advised the court that he was presenting a note on his appeal.

MaltaToday is informed that the note indicates that Muscat is withdrawing his appeal. This surprise move suggests he is not willing to challenge the prosecution of the case against him.

Court observers said this could have massive repercussions on the case against the men and potentially also Yorgen Fenech, who is accused of being the mastermind behind the murder.

In view of the development, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and judges Joseph Zammit McKeon and Giovanni Grixti postponed the sitting to April.

Muscat, George Degiorgio and his brother Alfred Degiorgio, are accused of procuring, planting and detonating the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Last October, a criminal court rejected the 118 exceptions the three men raised in the case against them.

Muscat had asked for a presidential pardon but this was rejected by Cabinet earlier this year.

11:23 Thank you for following. Kurt Sansone
11:23 That's it for today. A summary of the proceedings and their implications will appear shortly. Kurt Sansone
11:23 The court says that in view of the decree given today it is not in a position to continue hearing the principal appeal and puts the appeal off for continuation for 28 April at 10am. The sitting is over. The judges stand up and leave. Kurt Sansone
11:20 Judge Grixti reads a decree. “The court, after seeing Vincent Muscat's application of the 15 February, and the replies of the Attorney General and Vince Muscat, upholds the two requests made in it and orders that the acts be remitted to the Criminal Court to dispose of the requests made therein.” Kurt Sansone
11:18 Chief Justice Mark Chetuti, Mr. Justice Joseph Zammit Mackeon and Mr Justice Giovanni Grixti are presiding. Kurt Sansone
11:15 Good morning. Kurt Sansone

Matthew Agius is the Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also ...
More in Court & Police
Vince Muscat unwilling to challenge prosecution of Daphne murder case against him
Court & Police

Vince Muscat unwilling to challenge prosecution of Daphne murder case against him
Matthew Agius
Man to be charged with arson of prison warder’s car
Court & Police

Man to be charged with arson of prison warder’s car
Kurt Sansone
Man seriously injured after car crashes into five parked vehicles
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after car crashes into five parked vehicles
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zejtun accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Zejtun accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.