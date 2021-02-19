menu

Man grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

Police say that the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit another car

nicole_meilak
19 February 2021, 4:54pm
by Nicole Meilak

A 63-year old man living in Iklin had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident in Birkirkara. 

Police were called for assistance on Triq Dun Karm at 2:10pm today.

According to a police statement, the man lost control of his Honda motorcycle and crashed into an Opel Corsa car, which was being driven by a 39-year-old woman from Naxxar. 

A first aid medical team accompanied the victim to hospital, where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

Nicole Meilak is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident
Nicole Meilak
Crack cocaine addiction led man to commit multiple thefts, court told
Court & Police

Crack cocaine addiction led man to commit multiple thefts, court told
Matthew Agius
Man arrested after robbing woman at knifepoint
Court & Police

Man arrested after robbing woman at knifepoint
Laura Calleja
Romance fraud: sixth person charged with €58,000 scam
Court & Police

Romance fraud: sixth person charged with €58,000 scam
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.