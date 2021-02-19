Man grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident

A 63-year old man living in Iklin had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident in Birkirkara.

Police were called for assistance on Triq Dun Karm at 2:10pm today.

According to a police statement, the man lost control of his Honda motorcycle and crashed into an Opel Corsa car, which was being driven by a 39-year-old woman from Naxxar.

A first aid medical team accompanied the victim to hospital, where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.