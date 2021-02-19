Man grievously injured in Birkirkara traffic accident
Police say that the man lost control of his motorcycle and hit another car
A 63-year old man living in Iklin had to be taken to Mater Dei Hospital after he was involved in a traffic accident in Birkirkara.
Police were called for assistance on Triq Dun Karm at 2:10pm today.
According to a police statement, the man lost control of his Honda motorcycle and crashed into an Opel Corsa car, which was being driven by a 39-year-old woman from Naxxar.
A first aid medical team accompanied the victim to hospital, where he was later certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.
Police investigations are ongoing.
