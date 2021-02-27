Brazilian footballer admits to using fake COVID-19 test result to leave Malta

A Brazilian football player based in Malta has admitted to using a fake COVID-19 test result to leave Malta.

Carlos Vilmar Da Silva Rodrigues appeared before magistrate Gabriella Vella on Saturday morning, accused by Inspector Silvio Magro of making a false declaration to a public authority and forgery of documents.

The accused, a footballer who said he came to Malta to play for Senglea Athletic, had allegedly tried to leave the islands after finding out that the club had no money to pay him, the court was told.

His lawyer, Charmaine Cherrett, explained to the court that he had submitted to a COVID-19 test on February 23, but after waiting three days for his test result to be delivered, he had decided to use a fake test to leave the islands.

Rodrigues pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a sentence of 1 year in prison, suspended for 4 years.

Inspector Silvio Magro prosecuted.