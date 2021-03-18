Worker dies after roof of public convenience in Gozo caves in

A 52-year-old worker has died after the roof of a public latrine structure he was working in collapsed on Thursday morning.

The man resided in Xewkija.

Police said the incident happened at around 9:30 am in a public latrine in the limits of San Lawrenz, Gozo.

He was working at the public latrine in Dwejra, Gozo.

A medical team was called on site, but the 52-year-old was certified dead on site.

Civil protection department officers were also called on site.

Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana has launched an inquiry into the case, and has instructed several experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.