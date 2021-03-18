menu

Police arrest suspected drug trafficker in Marsaskala

The 29-year-old was arrested after 39 sachets of cocaine and a large sum of cash were found on his person

laura_calleja
18 March 2021, 12:51pm
by Laura Calleja
Photo: Malta Police Force
A 29-year-old man was arrested after the police found 39 sachets of suspected cocaine following a patrol in Marsaskala on Wednesday.

Police said district police patrol became suspicious of a car and followed it to Triq id-Daħla ta’ San Tumas.

The accused was aggressive, and refused to answer questions and assaulted the police, causing slight injuries before he was arrested.  

A subsequent search of the car found 39 sachets of a substance believed to be cocaine and MDMA ready for trafficking.

A large sum of cash was also found.

Upon inspecting the accused residence in Marsaskala, more of the same substances were found as well as cash and items related to drug trafficking.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.

