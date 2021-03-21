menu

Woman accused of domestic violence granted bail

karl_azzopardi
21 March 2021, 3:14pm
by Karl Azzopardi
A 55-year-old woman has been granted bail after being charged with domestic violence against her husband.  

The woman, whose name cannot be published following orders by the court, pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against her.  

The accused defence had requested the woman be released on bail, but prosecuting inspector Eman Hayman objected to such a request over fears of subornation of the witness.  

Despite the prosecution’s objections, the parte civile on behalf of the accused’s husband insisted that the woman should not be jailed.  

The defence insisted this was a “heart breaking case” and there was still hope that there would be reconciliation among the two parties.  

Bail was granted against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €5,000. 

The accused must sign a bail book three times a week, and not approach the alleged victim.  

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared on behalf of the accused, while lawyers Matthew Xuereb and Umberto Borg Cardona appeared parte civile for the victim's family. 

