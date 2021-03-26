menu

Paola roof collapse leaves man seriously injured

53-year-old rushed to hospital after the roof of a building he was in collapsed on Friday afternoon  

karl_azzopardi
26 March 2021, 8:23pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 53-year-old man who resides in Paola was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital after the roof of Villa Flamini, a house where the new Hibernians FC clubhouse is to be relocated, collapsed on Friday.  

Police said the incident happened at around 3:10pm, in Pjazza Antoine De Paule.

The man was administered first-aid on site, before he was rushed to hospital where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

MaltaToday is informed that the man was in the building that is being renovated to become the football clubhouse when the roof collapsed. The man fell around a storey.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
