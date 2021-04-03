Two 17 year-olds hit by car in Pieta

Two 17-year olds were seriously injured after being struck by a car in Triq ix-Xatt in Pieta, yesterday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 5:30PM, when the victims: a boy from Pembroke and a girl from Sliema, were struck by a Renault Clio driven by a 30 year-old woman from Tarxien.

The victims were taken to hospital in an ambulance. Their injuries were classified as grievous.

Police investigations are ongoing.