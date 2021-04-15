Enough evidence for Brian Tonna, Karl Cini and associates to be indicted for financial crimes

There are sufficient grounds for Brian Tonna, Karl Cini, Manuel Castagna and Katrin Bondin Carter to face trial under a bill of indictment, a magistrate has ruled.

The four face charges of money laundering and other financial crimes in relation to inquiries involving former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri. They are pleading not guilty.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ruled that there was enough prima facie evidence for a bill of indictment to be issued. The acts of the case will now be sent to the Attorney General.

The ruling came at the end of today’s sitting, during which police officers and bank officials presented their findings on the accounts and money transfers involving the accused.

Police officers from the Financial Crimes Investigation Department listed a series of transactions, involving thousands and sometimes millions of euros, connected to the four accused as well as offshore companies to their name.

Police also traced money funnelled from the Kasco Group that belongs to Schembri.

The four were charged alongside seven other people, including Schembri, last month over various financial crimes.

All have been given bail as the cases against them continue.

