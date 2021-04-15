Two impostors jailed after trying to catch flight to Bergamo
The men tried to board a Bergamo flight using a fake passport and ID card which were not theirs
Two men have been jailed for using other people’s passports in a bid to travel to Italy.
Abdel Nasir Kareem Ibrahim Nahar, 18 from Sudan and Shah Ibrahim Abdullahi, 25, from Chad were arrested at the airport yesterday while trying to board a flight to Bergamo using a Gambian passport and an Italian ID card which were not theirs.
They were also charged with giving false information to the authorities.
The men’s lawyer, Benjamin Valenzia, entered a guilty plea before magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace.
The court sentenced the accused to six months in prison.
Inspector Lara Butters prosecuted.