Daphne murder | 'Powerful' gang was surprised to end up in jail, Koħħu testifies

Just two days after Vince Muscat spoke to the police, while in prison, the Degiorgio brothers showed him that they knew of the contents of his conversation.

Muscat was testifying in the compilation of evidence against brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio, accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Under cross-examination by parte civile lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, said that the incident occurred in prison while the three men were waiting for their lawyer.

George Degiorgio had been worried about something Muscat had said and could not sleep that night.

“When we three would meet with lawyer William [Cuschieri], while waiting, the Degiorgios said ‘you went to speak at the depot’ (‘int mort tparla d-depot'). It was just one or two days after I had gone to the depot,” Muscat testified.

He confirmed that the brothers had also commented on the case that he had spoken to the police about.

The witness described in court how the three of them could not believe it when they were arrested. He said they were “powerful” and had “influence”.

'We had backing'

“We had backing from outside and when we ended up at Corradino we could barely believe it,” Muscat testified.

He insisted that the Degiorgio brothers knew of their impending arrest in December 2017, reiterating that the information came from then deputy police commissioner Silvio Valletta, who would speak to a lawyer, who would then inform former minister Chris Cardona, who would tell Alfred.

Muscat said that lawyer David Gatt, who once shared a legal office with Cardona, knew about the murder plot.

“He used to make the thumbs up only,” he said. Muscat added: “David Gatt had also once come up to me and told me ‘how long are you going to take to get rid of the Bidnija witch?’”

Muscat also spoke of a letter the brothers and their lawyer had discussed to be sent to then prime minister Joseph Muscat.

“One time, the Degiorgios and [lawyer] William Cuschieri were talking about sending a letter to prime minister Joseph Muscat. Cuschieri was asking how he could deliver the letter to the former PM. Alfred said he would take care of it. The three of us were supposed to sign the letter,” Muscat testified.

He said he did not want to sign it and recalled that the letter had to include the phrase ‘he knows what he’s doing’ [jaf x’inhu jagħmel] with reference to the murder.

Cuschieri objected to testimony. “Do you agree that I never wrote any such letter and never brought such a letter with me to jail?”

Muscat: “Yes, but you were present when it was discussed.”

Cuschieri insisted that what Muscat said was untrue.

The witness also testified about the promise of bail the Degiorgios claimed to have secured and an alleged payment of €100,000 they would make to then judge Antonio Mizzi.

The trio were never granted bail and the retired judge had publicly denied that he had ever been approached with such an offer.

This allegation had already been repeated in previous testimony.

Background

George Degiorgio 55, from St Paul's Bay, known as Iċ-Ċiniż and Alfred Degiorgio, 53, also of St Paul's Bay, known as il-Fulu are charged with Caruana Galizia's murder.

Muscat, known as il-Koħħu, admitted to his part in the murder last February and was handed down a 15-year jail term following a plea bargain agreement in return for State evidence.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit is presiding.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud and Inspector Kurt Zahra, aided by the Attorney General's office, are prosecuting.

Lawyer Marc Sant is appearing for Vince Muscat. Lawyer William Cuschieri is appearing for the Degiorgio brothers.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.