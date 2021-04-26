Man hospitalised after traffic accident in Marsa

A man was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday evening.

The accident took place in Triq il-Ħaddiem at around 9pm.

Police said the 24-year-old was getting into his own car, a Ford Focus, when he was hit by a Toyota Aygo driven by a 30-year-old man from Qormi.

Both vehicles suffered some damages.

The 24-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has been appointed to the inquiry.

A police investigation is ongoing.