Man hospitalised after traffic accident in Marsa
A man was hospitalised after a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday evening.
The accident took place in Triq il-Ħaddiem at around 9pm.
Police said the 24-year-old was getting into his own car, a Ford Focus, when he was hit by a Toyota Aygo driven by a 30-year-old man from Qormi.
Both vehicles suffered some damages.
The 24-year-old was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech has been appointed to the inquiry.
A police investigation is ongoing.