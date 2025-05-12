LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jurors continue to hear evidence against murder accused
Follow MaltaToday's live reporting on the trial by jury of four men accused of murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop
Proceedings continue on Monday in the trial of four men accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.
The accused are brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop in October 2015. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of executing the murder in a Birkirkara garage complex. Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.
In separate proceedings, Degiorgio pleaded guilty to his role in the Caruana Galizia murder.
The four men were charged in February 2021 after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain.
Muscat was subsequently granted a presidential pardon to tell all on the Chircop murder.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
‘Jamie Vella knew where Caruana Galizia lived’
Muscat is asked about a previously abandoned plan to kill Caruana Galizia between 2014 and 2015. He says that the police never questioned him about this plan.
The witness explains that Jamie Vella told the assassins that he knew where she lived.
The defence is asking about differences between the witness’s previous statement about the original plan to kill Caruana Galizia. Muscat says he doesn’t remember.
Muscat cannot recall whether he ever stalked Caruana Galizia by himself, saying that Alfred Degiorgio would surely do this because he lived in St Paul’s Bay.Matthew Farrugia
Muscat wasn’t present during meetings between Melvin Theuma and Alfred Degiorgio
Muscat is now being asked about the plan to kill Daphne Caruana Galizia, confirming that it was Melvin Theuma who approached first with the plan.
He explains that Theuma spoke with Alfred Degiorgio at the Marsa potato shed, however, Muscat wasn’t there at first. According to Muscat, Darren Debono known as “It-Topo” informed the hitmen that Melvin Theuma had a big job for them.
The defence is referring to Muscat’s interrogation transcript, where he told investigators that Melvin Theuma came to the potato shed in his taxi and asked him to tell Alfred Degiorgio to meet up with him at the Busy Bee outlet in Msida.
Muscat says that himself and Alfred Degiorgio went to speak with Theuma before the 2017 election. He explains that he wasn’t present during meetings between Theuma and Alfred when they discussed the murder and its commission. So he says that the details of what was said during the meeting would be communicated to him by Alfred.
“Do you know if he was lying to you?” the prosecution asks, to which Muscat says that he cannot know.Matthew Farrugia
Court is back in session.
Vince Muscat will continue his cross-examination.Matthew Farrugia
The sitting has been halted for a short break.
It will continue at around 11:30am.Matthew Farrugia
Muscat stresses that he was paid €20,000
Muscat is asked where the Agius brothers were on the day of Carmel Chircop’s murder, but he says that he doesn’t know. On his €20,000 payment, Muscat says that he is absolutely certain that that was the commission he was paid for the murder.
But the defence notes that Muscat had told investigators that he wasn’t sure about the sum, quoting €20,000 and €30,000 during his interrogation. The witness explains that he was paid €5,000 before the murder and €15,000 after, while another €5,000 was handed to him at a later date.
The witness is confronted with a previous statement he made to a magistrate which contradicts this. The defence reads out Muscat’s transcript from a previous court sitting where the breakdown of the €20,000 is different.Matthew Farrugia
'I don't remember' uttered more than 80 times
The defence is bringing to the court’s attention that Muscat has stated “I don’t remember” more than 80 times during his testimony, asking the court to remind him that he is under oath.
The judge scorned defence lawyer Ishmael Psaila, saying he is in no place to tell the court what to do, and that it is impossible for her to tell Muscat that he is under oath every time he says that he doesn’t remember.Matthew Farrugia
Defence blasts Muscat’s memory loss
The defence asks about the disposal of the murder weapon, which according to Muscat, was thrown into the sea near the Tiger Bar in Marsa. Muscat’s previous testimony confirms this, but he had only stated that “someone” threw it there without identifying who that was.
The defence is blasting the witness for “testifying one thing and then losing memory,” as he is floundering on questions regarding the colour of Carmel Chircop’s car, where the lawyer was when he died, and the masks used by the killers during the shooting.
Muscat is asked what became of the masks after the murder, he says that they were discarded in a skip.Matthew Farrugia
'Jamie Vella always brought the weapons'
The witness is now being questioned on his role in the Chircop murder, as the defence finds it hard to believe that he was paid €20,000 to simply ride along with the alleged killers.
The defence is also pressing the witness over discrepancies in testimonies regarding whether or not the car used in the murder was left running. When shown a diagram of where the car was positioned during the murder, Muscat says that the diagram is inaccurate, but he cannot recall exact details.
Muscat is told that the diagram was drawn in front of him, but he can’t remember this.
Asked about the weapons, Muscat says that Jamie Vella was the one who used to acquire weapons, explaining that the accused was an enthusiast. But when asked how he is certain that the murder weapon was brought by Vella, Muscat states that, “He was the one that brought weapons.”
But previous testimony read out by the defence sheds doubt on this. “Jame Vella takes care of the weapons,” he insists.Matthew Farrugia
Muscat hazy on details of Chircop murder
The witness is further pressed on the cars used in the Chircop murder. When asked why previous testimony he had given contradicts the most recent testimony, he says that he cannot remember.
The defence asks how the passengers in the car on the way to the murder were seated, as Muscat places himself in the back seat. The witness is confronted with a previous statement where he had stated that he rode in the front passenger seat, and was then told to go to the back. Asked to explain the discrepancy, Muscat doesn’t remember.
Muscat now explains that after the murder, Jamie Vella was meant to “take care of the weapons” and scrap the car. But the defence shows that in his interrogation, Muscat could not recall who had disposed of the car.
The defence questions how “Il-Koħħu” can recall the details of the case now, but could not remember facts a few years after the shooting. “I don’t remember,” he repeatsMatthew Farrugia
Defence questions testimony regarding AK-47
Muscat has entered the courtroom.
The witness is asked about the plan to kill Charmel Chircop. He is reminded of his previous testimony, specifically the AK-47 that was placed by his feet in the car used in the murder.
Muscat is confronted with a transcript of his 2020 interrogation where he explained what weapons were in the car, where the AK-47 was never mentioned. Another transcript of previous testimony suggests that there were only two guns.
Muscat maintains that the AK-47 was brought by Jamie Vella, saying that he remembers it clearly. When asked whether he ever fired a weapon, Muscat says that he is only here to testify about the Chircop murder.Matthew Farrugia
Journalists, the judge, and jurors are in the courtroom. The sitting is expected to begin soon with the continuation of testimony from Vince Muscat known as "Il-Koħħu."Matthew Farrugia