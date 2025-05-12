LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jurors continue to hear evidence against murder accused

🔴 LIVE

Proceedings continue on Monday in the trial of four men accused of the murders of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

The accused are brothers Robert and Adrian Agius, known as the ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, along with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of Carmel Chircop in October 2015. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio are accused of executing the murder in a Birkirkara garage complex. Vella and Robert Agius are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her.

In separate proceedings, Degiorgio pleaded guilty to his role in the Caruana Galizia murder.

The four men were charged in February 2021 after Vince Muscat admitted guilt in the Caruana Galizia murder and was sentenced to 15 years in prison after a plea bargain.

Muscat was subsequently granted a presidential pardon to tell all on the Chircop murder.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.