Nursing council emphasises wellbeing and health of nurses on International Nurses Day

As countries grapple with nursing recruitment difficulties, it is important that healthcare systems take care of their nurses, the Malta Council of Nurses and Midwives said.

To mark International Nurses Day, the council emphasised the importance of supporting the wellbeing and health of nurses.

“Nurses work in highly demanding and often stressful environments, facing physical, emotional, and ethical challenges that increase the risk of burnout, fatigue, and mental health strain,” the council said.

The council regulates the nursing and midwifery professions.

It applauded all nurses working in Malta, calling them “Malta’s finest unsung heroes”.

“Nurses play a vital role in the day-to-day functioning of our healthcare system and in many cases are the first and most consistent point of contact for patients,” the council said, adding that hospitals and clinical settings are largely led and managed by nurses.

The council thanked all Maltese and foreign nurses practising in Malta for “touching lives” and serving with “dedication, compassion, and resilience”.