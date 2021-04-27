Burmarrad-bound bus burnt to cinders, passengers unhurt

A bus operated by Malta Public Transport caught fire this morning in Burmarrad, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said the incident occurred at around 6:30am, while the bus was serving Route 31 in the direction of Bugibba.

“All passengers on board were disembarked safely, and all safety procedures were followed. No one was injured in this incident,” Malta Public Transport said.

The company said its response team was immediately on-site and an internal investigation to determine the cause of the fire is currently underway.

Malta Public Transport said it regretted the inconvenience it caused and thanked the authorities for their response and assistance.