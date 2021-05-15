menu

Car overturns in Mellieha, casualty rushed to hospital

At least one person has been taken to hospital after suffering injuries in the crash

15 May 2021, 5:22pm
At least one person has been rushed to hospital after a vehicle overturned in Mellieha this afternoon.

Officials have confirmed that Police and CPD units were dispatched to the main road near the Maritim Hotel, to rescue the person who was trapped in the flipped-over vehicle.

Roads in the area have recently been resurfaced.

The casualty was transported to hospital in an ambulance, part of a convoy of vehicles.

This story will be updated with more information as it comes in.

