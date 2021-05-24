menu

Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Gzira

The 33-year-old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment

24 May 2021, 8:29am
The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Tas-Sliema
The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Tas-Sliema

A woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Gzira on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Tas-Sliema.

Police said the 33-year-old from Belarus was injured when she was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old man from Msida.

The vehicle then hit a parked car. 

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.