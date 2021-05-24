Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Gzira
The 33-year-old woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment
A woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Gzira on Sunday evening.
The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Tas-Sliema.
Police said the 33-year-old from Belarus was injured when she was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old man from Msida.
The vehicle then hit a parked car.
The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
A police investigation is ongoing.