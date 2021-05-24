Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in Gzira

A woman was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Gzira on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred at 6pm in Triq Tas-Sliema.

Police said the 33-year-old from Belarus was injured when she was hit by a Mazda Demio driven by a 24-year-old man from Msida.

The vehicle then hit a parked car.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

A police investigation is ongoing.