Chris Fearne’s ministerial portfolios moved to OPM

Former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne’s ministerial portfolios will shift to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Government said in a statement that the portfolio of European funds, social dialogue and consumer affairs has been moved to the OPM. The move comes after Chris Fearne resigned from the Labour Cabinet following criminal charges filed on Vitals privatisation.

Parliamentary Secretaries Andy Ellul and Rebecca Buttigieg will retain their portfolios, but will be under the aegis of the prime minister. Ellul is social dialogue parliamentary secretary and Buttigieg is junior minister for equality and reforms.

Despite there being no constitutional requirement, the government did not say who will be deputy prime minister. It also did not say whether Chris Fearne will remain leader of the House.