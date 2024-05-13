Speaker refuses request for debate on Central Bank chief's refusal to resign after Vitals charges

Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia has turned down an Opposition request for an urgent debate on the lack of resignations of public officials charged in connection with the Vitals case.

The decision was communicated by the Speaker after Monday's sitting was temporarily suspended.

Farrugia ruled that a parliamentary debate on the inquiry, including the one proposed today, although a matter of public importance risked prejudicing ongoing criminal cases against the two men identified in the motion. Based on past rulings, Farrugia turned down the request for a debate.

After the ruling, Opposition leader Bernard Grech accused the government of being scared of the truth and implied collusion between the Prime Minister and the Speaker since Robert Abela was no longer in parliament by the time the ruling was decided.

“Our country is at a delicate juncture, with a number of people charged – including politicians and former politicians, including officials and former officials of government,” Grech said earlier when introducing the emergency motion.

He said Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna and Economy Ministry Permanent Secretary Ronald Mizzi still hold public roles, despite the damning charges against them. Grech said they must resign.

Prime Minister Robert Abela on the other hand slammed the Opposition for filing the request, saying it would only serve to prejudice the case, given ongoing court proceedings. “The House would end up a forum of legal procedures,” Abela said, adding it could undermine ongoing investigations.

This is the third request by the Opposition to have an urgent debate on the matter, with the previous two requests being turned down by the Speaker for the same reason.

The PN is holding a protest outside parliament.