Boy, 6, in critical condition after falling into pool

A 6-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he fell into a residential pool in Swieqi.

Police said that the accident happened at around 2:15pm in Triq Sant' Andrija.

Upon arriving to the scene, the Italian boy was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Magistrate Philip Farrugia Galea was informed of the case and has launched a magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.