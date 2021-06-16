€11,435 in undeclared cash discovered by Peter the sniffer dog
A passenger departing to Sicily was discovered by the sniffer dog to be holding undeclared amounts of cash
A passenger was discovered to be in possession of a considerable amount of undeclared cash after customs sniffer dog Peter intercepted the individual.
The Maltese national was departing for Sicily when he was selected by the Customs Anti-Money Laundering Team for a currency check, which led to discovering the undeclared cash.
When asked by customs officials if he had any amount of cash that he wished to declare, the passenger replied no. A subsequent check found €10,000 in his luggage and an additional €1,450 in his wallet.
In the past five years, customs has intercepted €2,439,308 in cash.